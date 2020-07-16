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FDA Stealth Operation Quack Hack, Genesis Church Raid, Alex Jones Crosshairs w/ Maryam Heinen (1of2)
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74 views • July 16, 2020
Sarah Westall


See Part 2: https://youtu.be/QbiGtf_Rrqs

Producer, journalist, & health expert, Maryam Heinen, joins the program to discuss the FDA's stealth Operation, Quack Hack: the program created in March, under the guise of helping coronavirus victims, to take down natural health companies. She explains how they are adding innocent law abiding companies along with legit quacks, to destroy the reputations and earning potential of businesses. Maryam discusses the recent raid and take down of Genesis Church; which she and Alex Jones were both swept into. We also discuss many other relevant topics that are effecting each of us daily. You can see more of Maryam Heinen on her website at https://maryamhenein.com/ or at https://www.honeycolony.com/

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MUSIC CREDITS: "Maestro Tlakaelel" - paid license for broad internet media use, including video and audio

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further and come to their own conclusions."
Keywords
natural remediescbdcensorshipalex jonesfdapolice stategooglecurepreventionmedical tyrannysarah westallcovid-19stealth operationquack hackgenesis church raidmaryam heinen
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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