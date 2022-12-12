Create New Account
Olympic Athlete Genevieve Florence, 24, Could Barely Take Care of Herself and Even Wants to End Her Life After Being Injected with Pfizer’s Vaccine
Published 18 hours ago |
https://gnews.org/articles/526208

摘要：Genevieve Florence, 24, who lives in London and used to be an Olympic athlete for synchronized swimming. After the COVID vaccination, she fell ill, and her condition got worse and worse. She even thought her life was over. Genevieve and many of her fellow vaccine injured have spent thousands of pounds seeking treatments to try anything to help ease their pain and disabilities.

