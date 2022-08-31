Make us laugh some more: DOJ releases ridiculous photo of “top secret” documents on Trump’s floor

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The photograph is so ridiculous that it’s difficult to believe that a federal government agency released it thinking the public would believe it. I’m talking about the hilarious photograph of alleged top secret documents sprawled across the floor of Mar-a-Lago, the resort home of former President Donald Trump. The photograph is the propaganda of amateur spooks. It looks like something the KGB would have produced in the 1950s to frame somebody in a rigged criminal investigation. Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 8/31/22