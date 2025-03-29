BrightLearn - Old Man in a Chair: The startling truth behind the planned world takeover by Vernon Coleman

In "Old Man in a Chair: The Startling Truth Behind the Planned World Takeover,"" Vernon Coleman exposes what he claims is a global conspiracy orchestrated by powerful elites – including figures like the Rothschilds, Rockefellers and organizations such as the WHO and the World Economic Forum – to manipulate fear around the coronavirus and other crises to establish a "new world order." Coleman argues that the pandemic was exaggerated to justify lockdowns, digital surveillance, and economic restructuring, all part of a long-standing agenda to erode personal freedoms, dismantle national sovereignty and centralize control under a global government. He critiques flawed models (like Neil Ferguson's) and alleges deliberate harm to the elderly, while warning of future schemes like cash elimination and smart cities. Despite censorship and backlash, Coleman urges readers to reject mainstream narratives, distrust authorities and resist what he sees as an existential threat to individual liberty. His wife, Antoinette, played a key role in supporting his work, which they funded independently through book sales alone. The book serves as a provocative call to skepticism and activism against perceived systemic deception.





