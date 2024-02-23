The Russian Ministry of Defense published a video (narrated by actor Aleksei Kravchenko?) on the spirit of the Russian soldier. "I'm Russian, I'm Chechen, Ossetian, and Ingush. I'm Tatar and a Dargin. A Jew, a Kazakh, and a Lak. And a Mordvin."

🐻 No subtitles needed, this one goes hard.

Adding...

The United States has introduced new sanctions against the Russian Federation due to the death of Navalny and the continuation of the war in Ukraine, Biden announced.

He called the Russian politician “a courageous anti-corruption activist and the toughest leader of Putin’s opposition.”

The sanctions target individuals linked to Navalny's imprisonment, as well as Russia's financial sector, defense industrial base, procurement networks and sanctions evaders on several continents.

"We are also introducing new export restrictions on nearly 100 entities that provide behind-the-scenes support for the Russian war machine. We are taking steps to further reduce Russia's energy revenues," Biden said.