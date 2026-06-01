Palantir And The Corporate Mergers / The Noah”s Ark Of The New Otder

A discussion based on what occurred with the CDC and Palantir with their corporate merger as well as the Straight of Hormuz and how Palantir is involved with the supply chain as an international interest of global security,





Also a flashback of information with greater detail on the emerging technologies as to quantum communications.

check out this video to get a broader perspective

https://www.brighteon.com/421bab6e-f796-4321-8312-66d997312c53

