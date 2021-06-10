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How Many Shekels Would It Take?
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65 views • June 10, 2021
Today on TruNews, host Edward Szall talks with Doc Burkhart about his recovery and victory over the CCP COVID attack on the ministry and gives all glory to Jesus for his recuperation. Milo and Lauren show how children are being used as lab rats in the latest Coronavirus vaccine scheme. A viewer supplies a magnetic injection site video, confirming that something is amiss in the vaccine rollout.
How many shekels would it take to sell your soul for promoting the vaccine? Ben Shapiro is exposed for his praise of Blackrock artificially inflating housing in depressed markets. A new movement of Karens are posed to speak up against today’s tyranny when men will not. Since gender reveal parties are now no longer politically correct, they are now being replaced with … race reveal parties!
Milo Yiannopoulos, Lauren Witzke, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 06/10/21.
How many shekels would it take to sell your soul for promoting the vaccine? Ben Shapiro is exposed for his praise of Blackrock artificially inflating housing in depressed markets. A new movement of Karens are posed to speak up against today’s tyranny when men will not. Since gender reveal parties are now no longer politically correct, they are now being replaced with … race reveal parties!
Milo Yiannopoulos, Lauren Witzke, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 06/10/21.
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