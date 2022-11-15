Create New Account
Why is Flat Earth Important?
There is one frequently asked Flat Earth question that is more rhetorical than inquisitive, more a defense-mechanism than a genuine query, and tends to be the final discussion point allowed by stubborn globe defenders before completely refusing to further engage with the subject. Regardless of the answer you provide, no matter how articulately and convincingly you argue, after asking this question they will almost always throw their hands up and claim the entire pursuit of truth to be futile. This final Flat Earth FAQ formulated one of several ways is: So what if the Earth is flat? Why is Flat Earth important? Why does the shape of the Earth even matter? What difference does it make to my life? And my personal favorite: I still have to get up and go to work in the morning, so why should I care?


