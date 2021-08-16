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IS DELTA A THREAT TO KIDS?
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190 views • August 16, 2021
IS DELTA A THREAT TO KIDS?
In the wake of the new school year, headlines and news stories about the delta variant are striking fear and confusion in parents across the country. Del talks to Dr. Jeffrey Barke, Frontline Doctor and public education expert, to help address parental concerns and questions.
#DrBarke #JeffreyBarke #Delta #DeltaVariant #FearTactics #AmericasFrontlineDoctors #BackToSchool #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW228
POSTED: August 16, 2021
In the wake of the new school year, headlines and news stories about the delta variant are striking fear and confusion in parents across the country. Del talks to Dr. Jeffrey Barke, Frontline Doctor and public education expert, to help address parental concerns and questions.
#DrBarke #JeffreyBarke #Delta #DeltaVariant #FearTactics #AmericasFrontlineDoctors #BackToSchool #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW228
POSTED: August 16, 2021
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