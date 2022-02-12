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What the Ancients Knew, You Can Too
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81 views • February 12, 2022
What the heck is going on on this planet? We'll explore the current patterns of mass population control/separation and some simple practices to ground, notice and work with the gifts of listening and being with Nature.
7/30/21
https://rss.com/podcasts/soulinsight/
First, Do No Harm Podcast by Soul Insight
Primum non nocere: first, do no harm; a fundamental medical precept of Hippocrates, the author of the Hippocratic Oath. What if this principal was fully applied to all medicine, educational institutions, stock markets, politics, corporations, business transactions, social media platforms, communities, friendships and our families?
For more information, visit soulinsight.net
7/30/21
https://rss.com/podcasts/soulinsight/
First, Do No Harm Podcast by Soul Insight
Primum non nocere: first, do no harm; a fundamental medical precept of Hippocrates, the author of the Hippocratic Oath. What if this principal was fully applied to all medicine, educational institutions, stock markets, politics, corporations, business transactions, social media platforms, communities, friendships and our families?
For more information, visit soulinsight.net
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