Worldwide X-Twitter Outage After Musk Said Soros Seeks West’s Destruction
What happens when you criticize George Soros? Elon Musk discovered it today. Mr. Musk is scheduled to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu in Los Angeles. Mr. Netanyahu is expected to pressure Mr. Musk to deplatform critics of Israeli Zionism. Mr. Musk issued a statement on his X platform today, formerly known as Twitter. It was a warning that Jewish billionaire George Soros seeks to destroy Western civilization. Mr. Musk’s Monday went downhill after posting that message.


Chuck Baldwin, pastor of Liberty Fellowship, will join us later to talk about today's political climate in Montana and across America.


Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 9/18/23

Show guest: Pastor Chuck Baldwin, Liberty Fellowship


Keywords
deplatformmasonictrunewstwitterzionistww3world war 3george sorosadlelon musknorth polerick wilesdoc burkhartchuck baldwinzionsimjewish zionist operationmafia gangs

