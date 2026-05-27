🇱🇧⚔️🇮🇱 Hezbollah FPV drones are flying directly into ops centers in southern Lebanon.

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🇱🇧⚔️🇮🇱 The Israelis are being punished for not properly learning lessons from Ukraine. Hezbollah FPV drones are flying directly into ops centers in southern Lebanon.
Hezbollah is only expected to get better at this and expand their drone usage.
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