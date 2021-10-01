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Martial Law - The First Door of the Apocalypse Pandemic Viruses
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87 views • October 01, 2021
Have you ever noticed that in the movies and TV shows, New York, New York, so bad they named it twice .. the corrupt Big Apple with the worm.. the fictional Gotham City.. is always the centre or nexus point of all 'disasters'.. and the U.N in New York is always a key player..
The U.N Corporation and communist China are always placed into the "Utopian" (or more often dystopian) future realities too, as part of the Global Control System, when mankind has been transhumanised, the Fourth Industrial Revolution of Quantum Dot, the Babylon A.I and Skynet happened, and what's left of mankind are still eating at McDonalds (see The Fifth Element as an example) ..
The U.N Corporation and communist China are always placed into the "Utopian" (or more often dystopian) future realities too, as part of the Global Control System, when mankind has been transhumanised, the Fourth Industrial Revolution of Quantum Dot, the Babylon A.I and Skynet happened, and what's left of mankind are still eating at McDonalds (see The Fifth Element as an example) ..
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