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ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΗ ΜΑΦΙΑ ΕΡΓΑ ΚΑΙ ΗΜΕΡΕΣ
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18 views • May 14, 2020
ΑΠΟΣΠΑΣΜΑΤΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΙΣ ΔΗΛΩΣΕΙΣ ΤΩΝ ΜΕΛΩΝ ΤΗΣ ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΗΣ ΑΡΙΣΤΕΡΟΔΕΞΙΑΣ ΟΙΚΟΓΕΝΕΙΑΚΗΣ ΜΑΦΙΑΣ ΚΑΙ ΤΗΝ ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΗ ΤΗΣ ΔΙΑΧΡΟΝΙΚΑ ΣΤΑ ΕΞΩΤΕΡΙΑ ΘΕΜΑΤΑ ΤΣ ΧΩΡΑΣ ΚΑΙ ΣΤΗΝ ΠΕΡΙ ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΗΣ, ΔΗΜΟΚΡΑΤΙΑΣ ΚΑΙ ΙΣΟΤΗΤΑΣ, ΑΝΤΙΛΗΨΗ ΠΟΥ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΚΑΤΕΧΕΙ ΚΑΙ ΒΑΣΕΙ ΑΥΤΗΣ ΔΙΑΧΕΙΡΙΣΤΗΚΕ ΚΑΙ ΕΞΑΚΟΛΟΥΘΕΙ ΝΑ ΔΙΑΧΕΙΡΙΖΕΤΑΙ ΤΗΝ ΕΞΟΥΣΙΑ.
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