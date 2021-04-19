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MUST WATCH!!! Health and FREEDOM Conference UPDATE
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71 views • April 19, 2021
Ephesians 6:10-18
I know this video is long but This video contains so much information about what happened at the Health and Freedom Conference In Broken Arrow. So much happened and so many great speaker and information. I probably will be breaking things up in future videos. As soon as I get the links to the actual event to be able to rewatch it, I will post it.
If this video gets taken down on Youtube, please follow me on KNOW the TRUTH 3 also on Telegram @KnowtheTruthLife.
Feel free to email me at: [email protected]
Thank you to all my follower and the kinds words you have shared with me. I wish I could have meet you all over this past weekend, but I was honored to talk to those that I did.
May GOD bless you all!
I know this video is long but This video contains so much information about what happened at the Health and Freedom Conference In Broken Arrow. So much happened and so many great speaker and information. I probably will be breaking things up in future videos. As soon as I get the links to the actual event to be able to rewatch it, I will post it.
If this video gets taken down on Youtube, please follow me on KNOW the TRUTH 3 also on Telegram @KnowtheTruthLife.
Feel free to email me at: [email protected]
Thank you to all my follower and the kinds words you have shared with me. I wish I could have meet you all over this past weekend, but I was honored to talk to those that I did.
May GOD bless you all!
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