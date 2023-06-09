Scooter Rider Collapsed Due To A “Sudden” Illness 💉(2023)

Covid BC
June 8, 2023
Collapsed face first into the pavement while riding a scooter due to a sudden illness. In China you’re not allowed to help someone suffering or hurt.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/JwWm6WabhTl6/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.