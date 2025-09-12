Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation as of 6–12 September 2025

❗️From 6 to 12 Sept this year, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out one massive and six group strikes with the use of high-precision weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles to hit Ukrainian defence industry enterprises, transport and energy infrastructure facilities used for the interests of the AFU, military airfields, depots storing arms and military hardware.

💥 In addition, the strikes engaged command and control posts, assembly, storage, and launch areas of long-range UAVs, production workshops of uncrewed surface vehicles, as well as temporary deployment areas of UKR armed formations, nationalists, and foreign mercenaries.

📍 During the week, the Sever Group of Forces improved the tactical situation in the Sumy region. Russian troops hit manpower and military hardware of four mechanised brigades, one air assault brigade, one motorised infantry brigade, one air assault regiment, one assault regiment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, two territorial defence brigades, and one national guard brigade.

💥 In Kharkov direction, strikes were delivered at formations of one mech'd brigade & 1 motorised infantry brigade of the AFU, two territorial defence brigs, one national guard brig, and one border detachment.

▪️ Over the week, the enemy sustained losses of more than 1,220 troops, 3 tanks, 15 armoured fighting vehicles, 103 motor vehicles, and 11 field artillery guns in the area of responsibility of the Sever Group of Forces. Nine electronic warfare stations and 43 ammunition and materiel depots were neutralised.

📍 Zapad Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions. Losses were inflicted on units of three mechd brigs, one airmobile brig, one air assault brig, one assault brig of the AFU, one territorial defence brig, and one national guard brig.

▪️ The enemy lost more than 1,650 troops, two tanks, 28 armoured fighting vehicles, 153 motor vehicles, and 17 field artillery guns. 32 ammo depots and 45 electronic warfare and counter-fire stations were eliminated.

📍 Elements of Yug GOFs took a more advantageous tactical position. They also hit manpower and hardware of four mech'd brigs, one airmobile brig, one mountain assault brig, one assault brig, one motorised infantry brig of the AFU, two territorial defence brigades, and one national guard brig.

▪️ Ukrainian armed formations in this direction lost more than 1,470 troops, three tanks, 19 armoured fighting vehicles, 40 motor vehicles, and 22 field artillery guns during the week. Ten electronic warfare stations and 19 ammunition and materiel depots have been neutralised.

📍 The Tsentr Group's units continued to advance to the depths of the enemy's defence. Strikes were delivered at formations of five mechanised brigades, one infantry brigade, one airborne brigade, three air assault brigades, two assault brigades, one jaeger brigade, two assault regiments of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, three marine brigades, one territorial defence brigade, and two national guard brigades.

▪️ The enemy lost up to 3,370 troops, five tanks, 16 armoured fighting vehicles, 42 motor vehicles, and 14 field artillery guns.

🚩 Over the past week, units of the Vostok Group of Forces have established control over the settlements of Khorosheye, Sosnovka, and Novopetrovskoye (Dnepropetrovsk region) as a result of offensive actions.

🔥 Losses were inflicted on manpower and hardware of four mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one marine brigade, and three territorial defence brigades.

▪️ The AFU losses in this direction amounted to more than 1,640 troops, one tank, 18 armoured fighting vehicles, 68 motor vehicles, and 10 field artillery guns.

💥 Elements of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on formations of two mechanised brigades, two coastal defence brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one territorial defence brigade, and one national guard brigade.

▪️ The enemy lost more than 435 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, 57 motor vehicles, and five artillery guns. Thirty-two electronic warfare stations and 18 ammunition and materiel depots have been neutralised.

✈️ Russian Aerospace Forces shot down one Su-27 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force.

🎯 Over the past week, air defence systems have shot down five cruise missiles, 19 guided aerial bombs, 19 U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles, two Neptune long-range guided missiles, and 1,488 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

💥 The Dnepr Group's units and Black Sea Fleet forces eliminated eight high-speed uncrewed surface vehicles.

📊 In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, the enemy has lost:

▫️ 667 aircraft,

▫️ 283 helicopters,

▫️ 83,368 unmanned aerial vehicles,

▫️ 628 anti-aircraft missile systems,

▫️ 25,068 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles,

▫️ 1,591 MLRS combat vehicles,

▫️ 29,497 field artillery guns and mortars,

▫️ 41,604 special military vehicles.