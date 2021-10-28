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Halloween, HalloWien, Climate Conference, Pale Horse, Dream Austria
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90 views • October 28, 2021
This is not a prophetic word, but a mixture of 3 things
A word to Halloween with a wordplay Hallo Wien, which leads to a dream I had about Austria on April 8th 2021
Also a word to the climate conference that just happens to start from Halloween ("coincidence"?)
No transcript is available
If you feel led to help me getting through this tough times you can donate - if you are able... any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
A word to Halloween with a wordplay Hallo Wien, which leads to a dream I had about Austria on April 8th 2021
Also a word to the climate conference that just happens to start from Halloween ("coincidence"?)
No transcript is available
If you feel led to help me getting through this tough times you can donate - if you are able... any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
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