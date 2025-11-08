Lucky Luke - Desperado Train (2000, Game Boy Color)

Lucky Luke - Desperado Train (also known as Lucky Luke - Le Train des Desperados and Lucky Luke - Banditen Express) is a platformer developed and published by French company Infogrames. It was only released in Europe.



Lucky Luke is a popular Belgish comic book series about Lucky Luke, a cowboy in the Old West, who can draw faster than his own shadow. In the game, Luke has to chase a train stolen by desperados from the Atlantic to the Pacific Coast and catch them before they lay waste to the land.



The game is a platformer, but some levels consist of mini games like horseshoe throwing. Luke can jump, cling to ledges and draw himself up, fire his gun and use dynamite. Ammunition and dynamite are limited and can be found in the levels. Enemies also sometimes leave behind ammo. Dynamite is placed on the ground and will explode after a few seconds. It can be used to reveal hidden items or destroy obstacles. Luke has a health bar consisting of up to five hearts. You can find heart power-ups which restore one heart, and also extra lives, and also dollar signs.



Sometimes, you have to control Rantanplan, a dog who is another character from the comics. Rantanplan can jump, dig and bark.

