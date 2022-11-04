War Between China and US a ‘Serious Possibility’

https://gnews.org/articles/506902

Summary：11/01/2022 Sky news Australia: The Australian’s Foreign Editor Greg Sheridan says the United States' warning of a war with China is a “serious possibility”. “This is certainly a well-based statement. So, just as war in Ukraine was unthinkable to us two years ago, war in Taiwan is unthinkable. “But the Americans wouldn’t be warning about it ... if it wasn’t a real possibility.”



