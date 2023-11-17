Create New Account
The UK is concerned about the Russian Missile System "Avangard", capable of destroying multiple Targets in the West within 30 Minutes
Published 13 hours ago

The United Kingdom is concerned about the Russian missile system "Avangard," capable of destroying multiple targets in the West within 30 minutes.

As reported by the Daily Mail (https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12757979/Putin-prepares-new-20-000mph-meteorite-hypersonic-nuclear-missile-Avangard-designed-speed-space-striking-multiple-targets-world-minutes.html)

The system, described by Vladimir Putin as a "meteorite," can be deployed from beyond Earth's atmosphere and hit multiple targets anywhere in the world in less than 30 minutes.

The article also notes that the missile can travel at speeds of tens of thousands of kilometers per hour, making the "Avangard" unique in its kind.

