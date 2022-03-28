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NATO Membership Timeline
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61 views • March 28, 2022
Watching progression of NATO membership over the years, did NATO leave much choice to Putin? You be the judge. Any war must be prevented peacefully to preserve human life, everyone can agree, but any President must stand for his people is also to be respected. Will we be OK with Taliban creating a membership with Mexico expending terror near US border?
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