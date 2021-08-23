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Government Agencies REFUSE to Debate Masks or Early Covid-19 Treatments
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110 views • August 23, 2021
Steve Kirsch, founder of the Covid-19 early treatment fund, has been censored and threatened for advocating successful early coronavirus treatments. Hear his analysis of these options over the jab, mask-wearing and VAERS data. He’s also frustrated with lack of representation by legislators and an outright refusal to have an open debate of all the life-saving options.
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