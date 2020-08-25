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Police Raid Man's Home, Forcibly Quarantine for Refusing COVID-19 Test
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87 views • August 25, 2020
Mirrored by LivingLawSociety.org 1776Reloaded.org
Launching LivingLawSociety.org week of 24th August 2020
Original notes from FascistTube:
COVID-19
Get the latest information from the CDC about COVID-19.
See more resources on Google
Police Raid Man's Home, Forcibly Quarantine for Refusing COVID-19 Test
53,729 views•Aug 22, 2020
5.5K
56
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Ice Age Farmer
138K subscribers
An Australian trucker's home was raided by police, who proceeded in front of his family to take him under duress to a hotel for quarantine, citing his refusal to provide a blood sample for COVID-1984 test. The media is only providing fluff pieces about the Australian quarantines -- this needs to get out. All documents are shared here:
https://twitter.com/IceAgeFarmer/stat...
FULL SHOW NOTES:
SUBSCRIBE on bitchute: http://bitchute.com/iceagefarmer
THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT:
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- other methods/PO box: http://iceagefarmer.com/support
The ICE AGE FARMER broadcast
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IAF RESOURCES:
⇒ GDD: Growing Degree Days tool: how much colder has 2019 been for you?
http://iceagefarmer.com/gdd
⇒ IAF Wiki - read history, understand cycles, know what's coming:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/His...
⇒ Maps from previous cycles:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/Str...
⇒ Crop Loss Map
http://map.iceagefarmer.com
⇒ Join the email list - stay connected:
http://iceagefarmer.com/mail
*** SUPPORTERS - I recommend (because I use personally) ***
STORED FOOD (+ more) @ MyPatriotSupply:
http://iceagefarmer.com/prep
FREEZE DRY YOUR OWN FOOD (like printing money, but food):
http://iceagefarmer.com/harvestright
BUY SEEDS @ TRUE LEAF MARKET:
http://iceagefarmer.com/trueleaf
EMP-proof Solar: mention IAF save $250
http://Sol-ark.com
BEST CBD:
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⇒ More books: http://amazon.com/shop/iceagefarmer
⇒ Stored food: http://iceagefarmer.com/prep
Launching LivingLawSociety.org week of 24th August 2020
Original notes from FascistTube:
COVID-19
Get the latest information from the CDC about COVID-19.
See more resources on Google
Police Raid Man's Home, Forcibly Quarantine for Refusing COVID-19 Test
53,729 views•Aug 22, 2020
5.5K
56
SHARE
SAVE
Ice Age Farmer
138K subscribers
An Australian trucker's home was raided by police, who proceeded in front of his family to take him under duress to a hotel for quarantine, citing his refusal to provide a blood sample for COVID-1984 test. The media is only providing fluff pieces about the Australian quarantines -- this needs to get out. All documents are shared here:
https://twitter.com/IceAgeFarmer/stat...
FULL SHOW NOTES:
SUBSCRIBE on bitchute: http://bitchute.com/iceagefarmer
THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT:
http://patreon.com/iceagefarmer
- other methods/PO box: http://iceagefarmer.com/support
The ICE AGE FARMER broadcast
JOIN THE CONVERSATION:
http://iceagefarmer.com/discord
IAF RESOURCES:
⇒ GDD: Growing Degree Days tool: how much colder has 2019 been for you?
http://iceagefarmer.com/gdd
⇒ IAF Wiki - read history, understand cycles, know what's coming:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/His...
⇒ Maps from previous cycles:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/Str...
⇒ Crop Loss Map
http://map.iceagefarmer.com
⇒ Join the email list - stay connected:
http://iceagefarmer.com/mail
*** SUPPORTERS - I recommend (because I use personally) ***
STORED FOOD (+ more) @ MyPatriotSupply:
http://iceagefarmer.com/prep
FREEZE DRY YOUR OWN FOOD (like printing money, but food):
http://iceagefarmer.com/harvestright
BUY SEEDS @ TRUE LEAF MARKET:
http://iceagefarmer.com/trueleaf
EMP-proof Solar: mention IAF save $250
http://Sol-ark.com
BEST CBD:
http://bignuggetfarm.com 10% code: IAF2018
⇒ More books: http://amazon.com/shop/iceagefarmer
⇒ Stored food: http://iceagefarmer.com/prep
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