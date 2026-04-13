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HORROR: COVID-19 bioweapon increases risk of 7 major cancers
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FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

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According to Dr. Nicholas Hulscher from the McCullough Foundation, the COVID-19 bioweapon increases a person’s risk of 7 major cancers. 

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fathergodholy spiritjesus christword of godyeshuason of godyahabbaelohimcancersimmanuelgodheadfather godalpha and omegaspirit of truthancient of dayscovid-19father of lightsthe almightyanother comforterfather of spiritsfaithful and true
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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