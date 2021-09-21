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EP 129: Predator (A Homewrecker Movie Review) with Monique's Brother Jay!
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This week we are joined by a very special guest, Monique's brother Jay, to talk about one of our favorite movies of all time, the 1987 movie Predator starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carl Weathers, and Jesse Ventura! We talk about memories of watching the film for the first time, using quotes from the movie in real life interactions with others, possible plans for a Homewrecker Video Store (!?!?), the Predator drinking game, and so much more! So light up a cigar and "Get to the chopper!" this week on The Homewrecker Podcast!
Episode Links:
Predator (1987) Movie Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X2hBYGwKh3I
Predator Blu-ray: https://www.amazon.com/Predator-Blu-ray-Marilyn-Vance/dp/B07DKN1F5J/ref=tmm_blu_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&;qid=&sr=
Monique & Karlene's Mystical Meetups Signup: https://app.acuityscheduling.com/schedule.php?owner=18913424&;appointmentType=26558819
Please check out:
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg
https://www.innerstandingshypnosis.com
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
@MoniquePCHt
@THEAlexArion
@_MoniqueGisele_
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
Episode Links:
Predator (1987) Movie Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X2hBYGwKh3I
Predator Blu-ray: https://www.amazon.com/Predator-Blu-ray-Marilyn-Vance/dp/B07DKN1F5J/ref=tmm_blu_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&;qid=&sr=
Monique & Karlene's Mystical Meetups Signup: https://app.acuityscheduling.com/schedule.php?owner=18913424&;appointmentType=26558819
Please check out:
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg
https://www.innerstandingshypnosis.com
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
@MoniquePCHt
@THEAlexArion
@_MoniqueGisele_
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
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