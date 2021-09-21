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EP 129: Predator (A Homewrecker Movie Review) with Monique's Brother Jay!
Homewrecker Podcast
Homewrecker Podcast
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This week we are joined by a very special guest, Monique's brother Jay, to talk about one of our favorite movies of all time, the 1987 movie Predator starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carl Weathers, and Jesse Ventura! We talk about memories of watching the film for the first time, using quotes from the movie in real life interactions with others, possible plans for a Homewrecker Video Store (!?!?), the Predator drinking game, and so much more! So light up a cigar and "Get to the chopper!" this week on The Homewrecker Podcast!

Episode Links:

Predator (1987) Movie Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X2hBYGwKh3I

Predator Blu-ray: https://www.amazon.com/Predator-Blu-ray-Marilyn-Vance/dp/B07DKN1F5J/ref=tmm_blu_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&;qid=&sr=

Monique & Karlene's Mystical Meetups Signup: https://app.acuityscheduling.com/schedule.php?owner=18913424&;appointmentType=26558819

Please check out:

https://www.tarotbymonique.com

https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg

https://www.innerstandingshypnosis.com

https://www.alexarionfitness.com

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
@MoniquePCHt
@THEAlexArion
@_MoniqueGisele_

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alienspredatormovie reviewarnold schwarzeneggerhomewrecker podcast
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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