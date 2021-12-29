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Remember When the Canadian Military Ran Psychological Training On The Public, Yea...
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40 views • December 29, 2021
Canadian Soldiers Cry Wolf, Alarming Residents
https://archive.is/bWCJr#selection-515.81-515.82
Military leaders saw pandemic as unique opportunity to test propaganda techniques on Canadians, Forces report says
https://archive.is/dtSGJ#selection-3145.170-3145.172
Public Safety Minister calls on Twitter Canada to address 'abusive' tweet directed at CMA president
https://archive.is/ngCTO
https://twitter.com/KatharineSmart
BILL C-3
https://www.parl.ca/DocumentViewer/en/44-1/bill/C-3/royal-assent
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https://archive.is/bWCJr#selection-515.81-515.82
Military leaders saw pandemic as unique opportunity to test propaganda techniques on Canadians, Forces report says
https://archive.is/dtSGJ#selection-3145.170-3145.172
Public Safety Minister calls on Twitter Canada to address 'abusive' tweet directed at CMA president
https://archive.is/ngCTO
https://twitter.com/KatharineSmart
BILL C-3
https://www.parl.ca/DocumentViewer/en/44-1/bill/C-3/royal-assent
theDTrain on social media:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thedtrain/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheDTrain:a
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theRealDTrain
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedtrain72
Gab: https://gab.com/thedtrain72
Flote: https://flote.app/user/TheDTrain
Telegram: https://t.me/theDTrain
You can support my work through PayPal (paypal.me/thedtrain72) or etransfer ([email protected])
Thank you and God bless
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