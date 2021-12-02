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Judge Orders Pfizer, FDA to Release Documents – First Doc Dump Says Thousands Killed by Shot in First Month!
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2132 views • December 02, 2021
Read & Share These Uncensored Documents: https://ifw.io/cnw
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