IS CROATIA FREE? - THE TRUTH ABOUT CROATIAN INDEPENDENCE IN THE AGE OF GLOBAL TYRANNY

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Josh Sigurdson reports on the truth about Croatian independence in the age of global tyranny as the world continues to crack down and demand cultist salutes to globalist authoritarianism based in fear and propaganda.
On the way to Italy, we had to stop in Croatia as it was one of the only countries in the world that allows people who'd been in Mexico in the previous 14 days to enter. Due to this restriction, we went to Miami, New York City and then Croatia.
Of the cities we visited in Croatia, we reported on the ground in Split and Zagreb. Split is considered a massive tourist city which has dealt with countless empires. From the Venetian empire to Rome. From the Ottoman Empire to Yugoslavia. The now relatively free country of Croatia sports countless hardcore activists, Bitcoin exchanges everywhere and a very small amount of people wearing masks. The number one issue seems to be continued restrictions that some businesses follow regarding drinking inside without food. Of course the lack of tourism due to the global tyrannical lockdowns have an effect as well.
In this video, we break down what we saw on the ground over the course of 5 days. Is Split free? Is it different in Zagreb?
Stay tuned for more from WAM throughout Europe!
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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
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World Alternative Media
2021