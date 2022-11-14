Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
P.3 Covid hysteria, start panicking: John Flint at it again; Western Australia MVI_8337
117 views
channel image
EK the Urban Yeti
Published 15 days ago |
Shop nowDonate

Disclaimer: I am not giving medical advice. Do your own research, including with medically qualified people.

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/8199bd8c-5751-4045-85c9-a51ebabec1d2

Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/3b7d504e-189f-45b1-b650-7aeb05aa69eb

Watch P.3 here: https://www.brighteon.com/f128e7ab-258a-4347-85c8-f65546681739

Watch P.4 here: https://www.brighteon.com/4ada9f94-2e58-4cdf-91b2-65cbf6001d36

Watch P.5 here: https://www.brighteon.com/bf5f7756-8a21-454d-b8ff-93477bdc289b

Watch P.6 here: https://www.brighteon.com/0c12e3c8-e335-4fd0-9513-699688065b7b

Whenever Big Pharma want to whip up fear, anxiety, and panic, they trot out the reliable Walkley Award-winning journalist, John Flint, and give him space in Western Australia’s Sunday Times, this time in the 13th November 2022 edition, and a whole 3 pages again. While he avoids pejoratives against dissenters from the official narrative, Flint presents only officialdom’s information in this article, ignoring the vast amounts of scientifically sound information the contrary. John Flint, appears to be a useful idiot to the elites, and as mentioned, is enshrouded in a Walkley Award. Disclaimer: I am expressing my opinions, and my assessments may be invalid, especially when I question the motives, ethics, and accuracy of John Flint, and others.

Keywords
vitamin dvaccinationnicotinevitamin cmaskszincpeptidescovid-19ivermectinvariantsomicronboosterssunday timesjohn flintspike proteinspulmicortpaxloviddr eric topollagevrioprofessor paul kellyprofessor catherine bennett

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket