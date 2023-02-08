Cyber Threats, Economic Uncertainty & Gold Mining

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970
ITM TRADING, INC.
Feb 8, 2023 #economy #war #gold
or by calling 877-410-1414. 🆓 Get a FREE guide on how to buy gold and https://learn.itmtrading.com/buyers-guide-yt?VID=HN2082023
🗣 There are many ways that wars can be waged, but I think that the most dangerous are the wars that you can't see. What we know is that the world has been moving from crisis to crisis to crisis to keep everybody off balance. We're going to look at some different wars that are happening right now and we're going to talk about how that could endanger your future and what you can do about it. 📖
Chapters: 0:00 From Crisis to Crisis
1:43 World Uncertainty & China
5:20 Cyberattacks
12:25 Gold Mining
15:31 Start Your Strategy
🔗 To see Lynette's slides, research links or questions from this video: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/silen... 👋 STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ⬇️ 🔔Subscribe for critical info, strategies, and updates: https://www.youtube.com/user/ITMTrading 🟩 Schedule a Strategy Session: 877-410-1414 🟩 Email us at [email protected] 🟩 Official Homepage www.itmtrading.com 🟩 Videos & Research www.ITMTrading.com/Blog 🟩 Listen On The Go: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading 🟩 ITM's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading 🟩 Lynette's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang 🟩 Facebook: https://facebook.com/ITMTrading ⭐️ FOLLOW OUR OTHER CHANNEL: Beyond Gold & Silver ➡️ https://www.youtube.com/c/BeyondGoldSilver 🚨 BEWARE OF SCAMMERS
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.