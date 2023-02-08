Cyber Threats, Economic Uncertainty & Gold Mining

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ITM TRADING, INC.
Feb 8, 2023 #economy #war #gold
or by calling 877-410-1414. 🆓 Get a FREE guide on how to buy gold and https://learn.itmtrading.com/buyers-guide-yt?VID=HN2082023
🗣 There are many ways that wars can be waged, but I think that the most dangerous are the wars that you can't see. What we know is that the world has been moving from crisis to crisis to crisis to keep everybody off balance. We're going to look at some different wars that are happening right now and we're going to talk about how that could endanger your future and what you can do about it. 📖
Chapters: 0:00 From Crisis to Crisis
1:43 World Uncertainty & China
5:20 Cyberattacks
12:25 Gold Mining
15:31 Start Your Strategy
🔗 To see Lynette's slides, research links or questions from this video: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/silen... 👋 STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ⬇️ 🔔Subscribe for critical info, strategies, and updates: https://www.youtube.com/user/ITMTrading 🟩 Schedule a Strategy Session: 877-410-1414 🟩 Email us at [email protected] 🟩 Official Homepage www.itmtrading.com 🟩 Videos & Research www.ITMTrading.com/Blog 🟩 Listen On The Go: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading 🟩 ITM's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading 🟩 Lynette's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang 🟩 Facebook: https://facebook.com/ITMTrading ⭐️ FOLLOW OUR OTHER CHANNEL: Beyond Gold & Silver ➡️ https://www.youtube.com/c/BeyondGoldSilver 🚨 BEWARE OF SCAMMERS