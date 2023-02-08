Create New Account
Cyber Threats, Economic Uncertainty & Gold Mining
What is happening
Feb 8, 2023 #economy #war #gold

1,985 views • Feb 8, 2023 • #economy #war #gold
🗣 There are many ways that wars can be waged, but I think that the most dangerous are the wars that you can't see. What we know is that the world has been moving from crisis to crisis to crisis to keep everybody off balance. We're going to look at some different wars that are happening right now and we're going to talk about how that could endanger your future and what you can do about it. 📖

Chapters: 0:00 From Crisis to Crisis

1:43 World Uncertainty & China

5:20 Cyberattacks

12:25 Gold Mining

15:31 Start Your Strategy

Keywords
russiauswargoldsilverukrainecyber threatsitm trading incgold miningeconoomyeconomic uncertainty

