🚨‼️⚠️Israeli media platforms: Army forces collided with an ambush in southern Lebanon
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
1
231 views • 7 months ago

🚨‼️⚠️Israeli media platforms: Army forces collided with an ambush in southern Lebanon

“A lot of casualties occurred” in the north, and the casualties were evacuated by at least 4 helicopters

The soldiers were transferred to Rambam Hospital in Haifa and Ziv Hospital in Safed in the Upper Galilee this morning

Medical teams were trying to revive the heart of a soldier after he was seriously injured on the border with Lebanon, but the attempt failed.

Adding:

🚨⚠️‼️Israeli media: 20 Israeli soldiers were killed or wounded due to the security incident at the border with Lebanon, and their rescue operation was extremely difficult because of the heavy artillery fire carried out by Hezbollah.

Adding:

🚨‼️⚠️Urgent / Israeli sources for Sky News Arabia: 14 Israeli soldiers were killed in clashes in southern Lebanon


Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
