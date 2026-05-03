Ukrainian BEE attacks on a Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker near Novorossiysk. They attacked 2 tankers, May 3rd.

Adding:

Two Majors #Report as of the morning of May 3, 2026

▪️The end of the week & the country's entry into the May holidays are accompanied by the hum of distant enemy UAVs. Overnight, more than 60 drones were shot down in the Leningrad region alone. Kaluga & Tula were also resisting in addition to the "usual" regions. Having achieved a stagnation of the front line or a slowdown in our advance with the help of numerous FPVs, the AFU, with the help of Western sponsors & foreign components, continue to overload all types of AD systems of Russian Forces, which allows them to achieve significant goals, as happened again this week in Tuapse. A single refined oil refinery or other factory does not create a critical damage to the domestic economy, but the systematic work of the enemy is making itself felt. Improvement of hydrometeorological conditions in the Black Sea has allowed the Kiev regime to attempt an attack on the Crimean bridge, which was heroically repelled by our border guards, Rosgvardiya & Black Sea Fleet sailors.

▪️Russian Forces are launching counterattacks on the enemy's territory within the former USSR. A systematic work on the enemy's gas stations, its maritime logistics infrastructure, & warehouses with military equipt, traction rolling stock is visible. However, the difficulty lies in the fact that Kiev's production facilities have long been relocated outside of Ukraine, & attacks on Europe, although constantly announced, are becoming less & less believable. This cannot but be disappointing, as more & more EU countries are being involved by the arms lobby in military procurements for the AFU, primarily in the form of drone & missile assembly.

▪️ Promising developments in AD systems in the form of automatic turrets with SAMs & optoelectronic complexes, searchlights, & cheap missiles are proceeding full steam ahead, but constant bureaucratic stumbling blocks & a lack of funding for industrial enterprises not included in the State Armament Program are making themselves felt. The deputies & the head units of the law enforcement agencies, instead of bureaucratic guillotine & adequate lawmaking/proposal making in this direction, are busy with something more important, which is why only this week it was officially allowed to use lasers & drone interceptors to defend the State border of the Russian Federation. Previously, for such "independence" in the Armed Forces, one could easily get a reprimand from the most zealous inspectors.

▪️ The int'l situation continues to develop in the direction of war with Russia. For now, the USA has finally decided to shift the financing of the AFU to the EU, & Europe is increasing the pace of military production, seeking ways to militarize expensive civilian equipment like helicopters, & taking concrete steps to strengthen its armies, which are extremely small & poorly trained due to decades of being under the US umbrella. iit is the obedient Ukrainian flesh, supplied by European taxpayers, that will grind down our potential for a new Reich against Russia.

▪️ Trump demonstrated this week an example of withdrawal from an unsuccessful war, telling Congress that he had achieved all the goals on the Iranian front & generally won. Tehran's determination to destroy the economic & military potential of DC's lackeys in Russia is admired by many & evokes assoc's with the popular meme "And what, so what?"

▪️ On the front, despite the logical absence of decisive breakthroughs, the Forces of Russia retain the initiative. Army Group "North" reports on success in Myropolye, Sumy reg, & there are achievements on the Kharkov front. The enemy continues to arrange total terror against the civilian population of the border regions of the Belgorod reg. Fighting continues in Kupyansk, & on the S part of the front, our small groups are fighting for full control of the villages on the E bank of the Oskol. Slavyansk front is becoming closer to the storm of Ray-Aleksandrovka, which the FABs have started to work on more actively. Battle for Konstantinovka continues, but the situation on the outskirts of Chasov Yar is hindering success. Dobropillya front does not undergo significant changes.

✨Thus, in the near future, it will be necessary to focus not only on supplying the front on the ground, but also on significantly enhancing the capabilities of all types of AD systems: the economic, military, & even environmental damage from enemy UAVs is constantly increasing. Recalling that in the Leningrad reg & Sevastopol, for example, governors have already called for joining the ranks of volunteer units, their existing capabilities do not fully meet the new challenges. Overall, at the nat'l level, there is a cont'd facade of calm, which is completely at odds with the situation on the eve of next Victory Day parade in the fifth year of the war.

The Report was compiled by:⚡️Two Majors