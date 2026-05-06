HEY LINUX! aka The Nixie Pixel Song

Lyrics: Dave Kelso

SUNO & GPT Assisted





I was searching for adult sites one desperate night

On my windows machine immersed in the glow of blue light

When suddenly i encountered something I'd not expected to find

Now i can't get Nixie Pixel out of my mind





Now ladies don't go starting to get diarrhea

I really don't want you to have the wrong idea

This wasn't me getting any sort of hormone fix

Its just that Nixie rocked my world introducing me to Linux!





She swooned me with Linux Kernel Version five point five

When I booted the Cinnamon Desktop, never felt so alive

This is my new addiction that I now adore

Even got a BBS server running on a bunch of ports!





Hey Linux!

You're so fine!

You're so fine you blow my mind!

Hey Linux!

Heeeeey Linux!





Hey Linux!

You're so fine!

You're so fine you blow my mind!

Hey Linux!

Heeeeey Linux!





What I want to do to your kernel!

Talk nerdy to me baby, oh yeah!

Time to get scuzzy with, me baby!

Turning floppies into hard disks!

Penetrating all TCP ports!

Oh my God! I just want more!





[instrumental 1:42 - 2:28]





Hey Linux!

You're so fine!

You're so fine you blow my mind!

Hey Linux!

Heeeeey Linux!





Hey Linux!

You're so fine!

You're so fine you blow my mind!

Hey Linux!

Heeeeey Linux!





Hey Linux!

You're so fine!

You're so fine you blow my mind!

Hey Linux!

Heeeeey Linux!





Hey Linux!

You're so fine!

You're so fine you blow my mind!

Hey Linux!

Heeeeey Liiiiiiiiiiinuuuuuux!





What I want to do to your kernel!





Talk nerdy to me baby!





Oh yeah!





Time to get scuzzy with, me baby!

Turning floppies into hard disks!





Penetrating all TCP ports!

Oh my God! I just want more!