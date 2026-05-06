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HEY LINUX! aka The Nixie Pixel Song
Lyrics: Dave Kelso
SUNO & GPT Assisted
I was searching for adult sites one desperate night
On my windows machine immersed in the glow of blue light
When suddenly i encountered something I'd not expected to find
Now i can't get Nixie Pixel out of my mind
Now ladies don't go starting to get diarrhea
I really don't want you to have the wrong idea
This wasn't me getting any sort of hormone fix
Its just that Nixie rocked my world introducing me to Linux!
She swooned me with Linux Kernel Version five point five
When I booted the Cinnamon Desktop, never felt so alive
This is my new addiction that I now adore
Even got a BBS server running on a bunch of ports!
Hey Linux!
You're so fine!
You're so fine you blow my mind!
Hey Linux!
Heeeeey Linux!
Hey Linux!
You're so fine!
You're so fine you blow my mind!
Hey Linux!
Heeeeey Linux!
What I want to do to your kernel!
Talk nerdy to me baby, oh yeah!
Time to get scuzzy with, me baby!
Turning floppies into hard disks!
Penetrating all TCP ports!
Oh my God! I just want more!
[instrumental 1:42 - 2:28]
Hey Linux!
You're so fine!
You're so fine you blow my mind!
Hey Linux!
Heeeeey Linux!
Hey Linux!
You're so fine!
You're so fine you blow my mind!
Hey Linux!
Heeeeey Linux!
Hey Linux!
You're so fine!
You're so fine you blow my mind!
Hey Linux!
Heeeeey Linux!
Hey Linux!
You're so fine!
You're so fine you blow my mind!
Hey Linux!
Heeeeey Liiiiiiiiiiinuuuuuux!
What I want to do to your kernel!
Talk nerdy to me baby!
Oh yeah!
Time to get scuzzy with, me baby!
Turning floppies into hard disks!
Penetrating all TCP ports!
Oh my God! I just want more!