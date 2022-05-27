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“Go Protect the Kids!": Police Claim Uvalde Children Held Hostage. Infowars Investigates and Finds the Truth – FULL SHOW 5/26/22
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211 views • May 27, 2022
Watch & share this EXPLOSIVE edition of The Alex Jones Show for intel on the world’s most vital stories the globalists DO NOT want you to hear! Tragedy, economic ruin, pandemics, world war: all different means to the same tyrannical end! Watch LIVE to learn what globalists are planning next - and how to stop it!
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