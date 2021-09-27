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ATTENTION: From Patrick Byrne - US Military personnel should listen to this! Please share to all military personnel you know!
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340 views • September 27, 2021
A female physician who is currently serving as the Brigade Chief Flight Surgeon at Ft. Rucker, Alabama, where she oversees the flight status for 4,000 individuals, provides the affidavit on vaccines status!
https://rumble.com/c/AmericaProject
https://rumble.com/c/AmericaProject
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