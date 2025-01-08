No Stopping "Runaway Debt Train" - Investors Are Waking Up | Gwen Preston

Gwen Preston (https://westredlakegold.com/) discusses the West Red Lake Gold’s rapid progress towards gold production at the Madsen mine, highlighting key milestones that position it for success. Located in the famously productive Red Lake Gold district, and demonstrating high-grade gold potential, the Madsen mine is poised to deliver strong returns as the company targets annual production of over 67,000 ounces of gold. Recently secured financing has bolstered the company’s readiness to move into production, while the bullish trend in the gold market further benefits producers. Preston emphasizes the importance of operational capability, a skilled team, and investor sentiment in ensuring success and mitigating risks. As West Red Lake Gold approaches startup of gold production in mid-2025, which promises to be a pivotal year for the company, the growing global conversation around debt and gold continues to capture the attention of investors.





INTERVIEW TIMELINE:

0:00 Intro

0:50 Accelerated path to production

7:00 Stockholders

11:15 Leverage for gold investors

17:45 Timeline to production

20:20 Risk factors

25:14 The team

28:05 West Red Lake Gold online

