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CANADA "DIGITAL CURRENCY" BETTER START WAKING UP CANADIANS- THIS IS NOT FOR YOUR HEALTH #CONTROLE
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2101 views • April 13, 2022
#ArrestBillGates
https://careers.bankofcanada.ca/job/Ottawa-%28Downtown%29-Senior-Business-Analyst%2C-CBDC-ON/552642117/
Take Action Now Canada: PLEASE Sign. STOP THE HATE SPEECH PETITION TO CHARGE P.M. TRUDEAU WITH HATE SPEECH CRIMES.
https://takeactioncanada.ca/stop-hate-speech-justin-trudeau/
https://careers.bankofcanada.ca/job/Ottawa-%28Downtown%29-Senior-Business-Analyst%2C-CBDC-ON/552642117/
Take Action Now Canada: PLEASE Sign. STOP THE HATE SPEECH PETITION TO CHARGE P.M. TRUDEAU WITH HATE SPEECH CRIMES.
https://takeactioncanada.ca/stop-hate-speech-justin-trudeau/
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