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Is Monkey Pox really Kaposi's Sarcoma?
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311 views • May 23, 2022
They know people are getting AIDS like symptoms from the Covid jabs. Will they cover it up by calling it something different like Monkey Pox?
ADE = Antibody Dependent Enhancement (of Virus Infection)
ADE is a phenomenon in which virus-specific binding antibodies (binding to the virus) enhance the entry and replication of a virus into cells through interaction with receptors.
ADE has become a great concern to disease control by vaccination.
Clear understanding of the cellular events after virus entry through ADE has become crucial for developing efficient intervention.
However, the mechanisms of ADE still remain to be better understood.
Neutralizing antibodies kill viruses. Binding antibodies help viruses enter the cell.
ADE = Antibody Dependent Enhancement (of Virus Infection)
ADE is a phenomenon in which virus-specific binding antibodies (binding to the virus) enhance the entry and replication of a virus into cells through interaction with receptors.
ADE has become a great concern to disease control by vaccination.
Clear understanding of the cellular events after virus entry through ADE has become crucial for developing efficient intervention.
However, the mechanisms of ADE still remain to be better understood.
Neutralizing antibodies kill viruses. Binding antibodies help viruses enter the cell.
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