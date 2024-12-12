WATCH HTS TERROR GROUP SPOX REFUSE TO CONDEMN 100S OF ISRAELI STRIKES ON SYRIA, which completely destroyed country's weapons stockpiles, including air defenses, airfields, navy vessels, leaving it under West's thumb with no way to defend itself.



Interviewer: Can I get your reaction to over 300 Israeli strikes?



Obeida Arnaout: Our priority is to restore services to the people



Interviewer: I understand not your priority, but you're honestly telling me you have nothing to say about Israel striking 300 sites in this country - even correspondent of British mainstream channel is left stunned at level of cuckery (00:39 in video above).



At least they're decent enough to not bite that hand that feeds them, right?

Source @Intel Republic





