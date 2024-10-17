BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Post Script Insights: The End of an Era
ArlingtonInstitute
ArlingtonInstitute
52 followers
18 views • 6 months ago

Futurist, John L. Petersen urges preparation for unprecedented global changes, driven by extreme weather, cosmic events, and societal disruption. He highlights the need for self-sufficiency in essentials like food, water, and communication, stressing that we are entering an era of unparalleled uncertainty that will reshape our world dramatically.


Keywords
end timesfuture of humanityjohn petersenend of an era
