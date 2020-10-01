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Tweet Series Day 15 (Oct 1, 2020)
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4 views • December 15, 2020
Hello Everybody, this is @Fred_Willard. He was a great actor who played in many iconic roles. Maybe his best was “Best In Show.” Who doesn’t love dogs? Sorry, Writer’s Block. I will try again another time.
P— Hello Everybody, this doesn’t count, this is @AlYankovic. He is the GOAT of parody. The power to parody is an important type of comedy. Most of his parodies make me crack up. Whether he is spoofing #Nirvana, #MichaelJackson, #JamesBrown, or anyone else, he is usually on point. It’s hard to pin down my favorite song. One of his greatest ones is “Amish Paradise”. I pray that @Coolio and he are cool now. I know communication is hard but we have to make sure we communicate honestly and openly in this world. The #Amish are a great people and gave me one of my best gifts in the world. Another gift to mankind is Technology. Technology is awesome. Imagine living in caveman times or even in the 1700s and what they had to do. Now it is so easy and Apps that make everyday life easy, should be praised. To the technology companies that make our country and world great, I Salute You!
Note—Play ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic “Eat It”
https://youtu.be/ZcJjMnHoIBI; #EatIt
Note—Play ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic “Smells Like Nirvana”
https://youtu.be/FklUAoZ6KxY; #SmellsLikeNirvana
Note—Play ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic “Living with a Hernia”
https://youtu.be/X8Ow1nlafOg; #LivingWithAHernia
P— Hello Everybody, this doesn’t count, this is @AlYankovic. He is the GOAT of parody. The power to parody is an important type of comedy. Most of his parodies make me crack up. Whether he is spoofing #Nirvana, #MichaelJackson, #JamesBrown, or anyone else, he is usually on point. It’s hard to pin down my favorite song. One of his greatest ones is “Amish Paradise”. I pray that @Coolio and he are cool now. I know communication is hard but we have to make sure we communicate honestly and openly in this world. The #Amish are a great people and gave me one of my best gifts in the world. Another gift to mankind is Technology. Technology is awesome. Imagine living in caveman times or even in the 1700s and what they had to do. Now it is so easy and Apps that make everyday life easy, should be praised. To the technology companies that make our country and world great, I Salute You!
Note—Play ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic “Eat It”
https://youtu.be/ZcJjMnHoIBI; #EatIt
Note—Play ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic “Smells Like Nirvana”
https://youtu.be/FklUAoZ6KxY; #SmellsLikeNirvana
Note—Play ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic “Living with a Hernia”
https://youtu.be/X8Ow1nlafOg; #LivingWithAHernia
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