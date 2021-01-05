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Seattle detective reacts: The 'DEFUND' movement rages on
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72 views • January 05, 2021
Christopher Young, a detective from the Seattle Police Department, comments on the rise in tensions over the cop-community relationship, the 'defund' law enforcement movements, and increase in violent crime the country's major cities have seen in the second half of 2020. - via John Bachman Now, weekdays at 12PM ET on Newsmax TV
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