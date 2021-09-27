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SNEAK PREVIEW: >>> GREATEST RESET PART 1 <<<
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95 views • September 27, 2021
Today on TRUNEWS, host and founder Rick Wiles introduces viewers to the ministry’s latest production effort entitled ‘The Greatest Reset.’ Director Matt Skow provides the story of the providential direction of the movie, designed to be an answer to the Great Reset being planned by the world’s elite.
With dozens of compelling interviews, ‘The Greatest Reset’ will have you on the edge of your seat with the shocking information revealed in this sneak peek.
Rick also extends an invitation to the audience to assist in the production of this important project.
Rick Wiles, Matt Skow. Airdate (9/27/21) https://www.trunews.com/stream/sneak-preview-greatest-reset-part-1
With dozens of compelling interviews, ‘The Greatest Reset’ will have you on the edge of your seat with the shocking information revealed in this sneak peek.
Rick also extends an invitation to the audience to assist in the production of this important project.
Rick Wiles, Matt Skow. Airdate (9/27/21) https://www.trunews.com/stream/sneak-preview-greatest-reset-part-1
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