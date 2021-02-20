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The "IDEA" of Creation, Capture (a) single Thought (1 into 4/4 into 1) (5 a sense reflected 5/5)(1-2-3-4-5-6-7-8-9 10(io) Captured examined Found TRUE/UNTRUE period TEST all spirits/words/spells
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179 views • February 20, 2021
4 into 1 (5) senses refolded/Reflected 5/5(10) BY(3/4)(7) -into 17 Q(ue) the details 8 into 9idol time (11)concern (2)
910into911
CON-cern-d FAKE color'd Cern Red,Blue,Green,Yellow
910into911
CON-cern-d FAKE color'd Cern Red,Blue,Green,Yellow
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