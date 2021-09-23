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Cupping The Vax After 30 mins of Injection shows blood turned into CLOTTED JELLY
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954 views • September 23, 2021
Cupping The Vax After 30 mins of Injection shows blood turned into CLOTTED JELLY
If this is true no wonder people and children are dying of blood clots from these death shots. Depopulation in progress.
If this isn’t enough to discourage someone from taking this poison, nothing will.
source:
telegram anti_covid21
If this is true no wonder people and children are dying of blood clots from these death shots. Depopulation in progress.
If this isn’t enough to discourage someone from taking this poison, nothing will.
source:
telegram anti_covid21
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