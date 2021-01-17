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RESTRICTED REPUBLIC: FBI SAYS LEFTISTS PLANNED ATTACK IN ADVANCE!
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246 views • January 17, 2021
RESTRICTED REPUBLIC: FBI uncovers evidence that shows leftists PLANNED ATTACK IN ADVANCE! So why did we impeach the President?
Something Just Went Wrong for the Democrats! After accusing the President of causing a riot and impeaching him for the same, FBI has since uncovered evidence that shows the riot was a pre-planned attack. Now they’re all beginning to backtrack on impeachment… Bombshell Report!
Something Just Went Wrong for the Democrats! After accusing the President of causing a riot and impeaching him for the same, FBI has since uncovered evidence that shows the riot was a pre-planned attack. Now they’re all beginning to backtrack on impeachment… Bombshell Report!
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