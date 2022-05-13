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STEYN channel, Sir Christopher Chope UK MP on his bill going through UK Parliament.
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31 views • May 13, 2022
STEYN channel, Sir Christopher Chope UK MP on his bill going through UK Parliament.
https://rumble.com/v14kga7-steyn-channel-sir-christopher-chope-uk-mp-on-his-bill-going-through-uk-parl.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
Here is some excellent cover from Mark Steyn from GB News in the UK. Hardly any MP's turned up. This just exposes the utter contempt MP's have for the British public.
Why do we never hear about any MP's with adverse reactions or dying. The average statistics should reveal 7 or 8 politicians out of the 650 of them but we never hear anything. Have the politicians not had the jab and conspired against the British Public to tell us it was the best thing for our health?
Original Source
https://t.me/marksteele5g/6573
=================================
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
Mark Steyn, Jab Compensation, Straight Talk
https://rumble.com/v14kga7-steyn-channel-sir-christopher-chope-uk-mp-on-his-bill-going-through-uk-parl.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
Here is some excellent cover from Mark Steyn from GB News in the UK. Hardly any MP's turned up. This just exposes the utter contempt MP's have for the British public.
Why do we never hear about any MP's with adverse reactions or dying. The average statistics should reveal 7 or 8 politicians out of the 650 of them but we never hear anything. Have the politicians not had the jab and conspired against the British Public to tell us it was the best thing for our health?
Original Source
https://t.me/marksteele5g/6573
=================================
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
Mark Steyn, Jab Compensation, Straight Talk
Keywords
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