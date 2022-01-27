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Walter Veith & Martin Smith-100 Episodes of What’s Up Prof? Conspiracy Theories or Conspiracy Facts?
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250 views • January 27, 2022
In Episode 100 we take a trip back in history and get a recap on what happened since the first episode of What's Up Prof? Did any of the "Conspiracy Theories" that we are constantly blamed for spreading, come to fruition?
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AD Africa Portuguese - https://t.me/adma_portuguese
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Visit AD Africa Website: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit AD Africa Online Store: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
What's Up Prof languages PLAYLISTS:
CZECH
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0aLSFt42jYg&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-4x5fUMGB9ikkgbfow-5zkz
DUTCH:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bA5BO97kBlc&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-4q9xPtmrl2slDXcn5D4_TJ
ENGLISH:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XulPyLDycSQ&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7hBkVKQ3teqZDpkN3MQ4yz
GERMAN:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vwqgT1byytc&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-72g7RD09qlisCe-Bh1tlx0
KINYARWANDA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=skPd14mhBBI&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-5OXy2TyUBzPM7cVcPhfQGe
LITHUANIAN
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=km_w511vPBw&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-5xap5ojLwzlEFzELmuZJHk
PORTUGUESE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OITwLHkiZEw&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-4HGSZ5hWZS37laS9bb7vWT
ROMANIAN:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z9_AWGhOjIQ&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-59iR5TdZyVyWQJkuSbnp3f
RUSSIAN
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HZzRJ56nR2s&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-47ih4TmhdL3xlZzYFlxTDj
SERBIAN:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NfP7IgAzv4A&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7IN_v7cfZXYyHhR0Mxol0K
SLOVAK
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uJ1T6CZZmLk&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-6H_MCbrVVqDOmoqhbegyav
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Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Amazing-Discoveries-Africa:5
Soundcloud (Audio ONLY): https://soundcloud.com/adafrica/
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY
Gravitas: How China could be driving up global inflation
WION YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/Yp3fdj5FBPc
Neuralink Update – January 2022
Neura Pod – Neuralink YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/XsvVr53Viyw
Tonga calls for 'immediate aid' as another large eruption detected | Volcano | Latest English News
WION YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/DzDN-1Z9vqM
https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2022/01/04/seven-stunning-architectural-buildings-to-open-in-the-gulf-in-2022/
https://www.sciencetimes.com/articles/34930/20211208/elon-musks-neuralink-start-implanting-brain-chips-humans-trials-2022.htm
https://edition.cnn.com/2022/01/12/business/kfc-australia-mcdonalds-japan-shortages-intl-hnk/index.html
https://www.farmingahead.com.au/farm-office/news/1422710/cbh-growers-require-compulsory-jab
https://nypost.com/2022/01/16/dick-morris-2024-hillary-clinton-donald-trump-rematch-is-likely/
AD Africa Telegram Channels Links
AD Africa English - https://t.me/adafrika
AD Afrika Afrikaans - https://t.me/ADMA_Afrikaans
What’s up Prof? - https://t.me/wup_eng
AD Africa German - https://t.me/adma_german
AD Africa Portuguese - https://t.me/adma_portuguese
AD Africa Russian - https://t.me/adma_romanian
AD Africa Romanian - https://t.me/adma_romanian
AD Africa Serbian - https://t.me/adma_serbian
AD Africa Slovak - https://t.me/adma_slovak
Donation Options
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/ad-africa
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/ad_africa
Other Donation Options: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/donate/
Download All ADMA material: https://downloads.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit AD Africa Website: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit AD Africa Online Store: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
What's Up Prof languages PLAYLISTS:
CZECH
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0aLSFt42jYg&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-4x5fUMGB9ikkgbfow-5zkz
DUTCH:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bA5BO97kBlc&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-4q9xPtmrl2slDXcn5D4_TJ
ENGLISH:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XulPyLDycSQ&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7hBkVKQ3teqZDpkN3MQ4yz
GERMAN:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vwqgT1byytc&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-72g7RD09qlisCe-Bh1tlx0
KINYARWANDA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=skPd14mhBBI&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-5OXy2TyUBzPM7cVcPhfQGe
LITHUANIAN
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=km_w511vPBw&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-5xap5ojLwzlEFzELmuZJHk
PORTUGUESE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OITwLHkiZEw&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-4HGSZ5hWZS37laS9bb7vWT
ROMANIAN:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z9_AWGhOjIQ&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-59iR5TdZyVyWQJkuSbnp3f
RUSSIAN
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HZzRJ56nR2s&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-47ih4TmhdL3xlZzYFlxTDj
SERBIAN:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NfP7IgAzv4A&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7IN_v7cfZXYyHhR0Mxol0K
SLOVAK
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uJ1T6CZZmLk&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-6H_MCbrVVqDOmoqhbegyav
Alternative Platforms:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ADAfrica
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/adafrica/
Ugetube: https://ugetube.com/@ADAfrica
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adafrica
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Amazing-Discoveries-Africa:5
Soundcloud (Audio ONLY): https://soundcloud.com/adafrica/
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY
Gravitas: How China could be driving up global inflation
WION YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/Yp3fdj5FBPc
Neuralink Update – January 2022
Neura Pod – Neuralink YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/XsvVr53Viyw
Tonga calls for 'immediate aid' as another large eruption detected | Volcano | Latest English News
WION YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/DzDN-1Z9vqM
https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2022/01/04/seven-stunning-architectural-buildings-to-open-in-the-gulf-in-2022/
https://www.sciencetimes.com/articles/34930/20211208/elon-musks-neuralink-start-implanting-brain-chips-humans-trials-2022.htm
https://edition.cnn.com/2022/01/12/business/kfc-australia-mcdonalds-japan-shortages-intl-hnk/index.html
https://www.farmingahead.com.au/farm-office/news/1422710/cbh-growers-require-compulsory-jab
https://nypost.com/2022/01/16/dick-morris-2024-hillary-clinton-donald-trump-rematch-is-likely/
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