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⚠️Breaking Part II❗️ FDA Executive Officer Exposes Close Ties Between Agency and Pharmaceutical Companies By Project Veritas
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20 views • February 17, 2022
⚠️Breaking Part II❗️
FDA Executive Officer Exposes Close Ties Between Agency and Pharmaceutical Companies By Project Veritas
"They [Pharma] give you [FDA] more money...that's great, and it increases the chance of approval"
“A billion dollars a year into FDA’s budget from people we regulate"
"They pay us hundreds of millions of dollars a year to hire and keep the reviewers to approve their products.”
"We charge the industry millions of dollars to hire more drug reviewers and vaccine reviewers- So, they [pharmaceutical companies] make more money.”
FDA Executive Officer Exposes Close Ties Between Agency and Pharmaceutical Companies By Project Veritas
"They [Pharma] give you [FDA] more money...that's great, and it increases the chance of approval"
“A billion dollars a year into FDA’s budget from people we regulate"
"They pay us hundreds of millions of dollars a year to hire and keep the reviewers to approve their products.”
"We charge the industry millions of dollars to hire more drug reviewers and vaccine reviewers- So, they [pharmaceutical companies] make more money.”
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